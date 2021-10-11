Tiptree Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,064 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,249% compared to the typical volume of 153 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. 204,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,626. The company has a market cap of $359.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $299.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,107 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 138.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 637,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 172.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 347,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.