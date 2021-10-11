Tiptree Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,064 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,249% compared to the typical volume of 153 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. 204,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,626. The company has a market cap of $359.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $15.48.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $299.69 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,107 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 138.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 637,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 172.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 347,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tiptree
Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.
Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.