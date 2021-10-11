Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Trading Down 1.3%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) shares traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.93. 708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

