Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,492.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOL opened at $56.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

