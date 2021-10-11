TopBidder Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 131.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $33,793.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TopBidder has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00201970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00094881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopBidder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

