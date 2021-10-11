Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXG. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.58.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$13.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.46. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$21.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.