Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.91% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.33.

TSE:TXG remained flat at $C$13.49 on Monday. 479,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.46. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0600001 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

