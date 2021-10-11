Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $65.17 on Major Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $71.67 million and $15.28 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $65.17 or 0.00113347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00060650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00123630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00079279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,608.99 or 1.00195499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.06 or 0.06150043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002910 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

