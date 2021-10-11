Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,133 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,779,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock opened at $98.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.