Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,810 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $15,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $173.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

