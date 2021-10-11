Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 38,730 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,730 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.45% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $16,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $202,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

NYSE:BBU opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -22.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.