Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,531 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $16,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $123.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $92.22 and a one year high of $135.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

