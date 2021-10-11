Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,385.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $985.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,517.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,385.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

