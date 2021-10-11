Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $307.17 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $322.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

