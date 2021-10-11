Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 275.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,860 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.17% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII stock opened at $206.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.