Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.37 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 130.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 54,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after buying an additional 267,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,794,431,000 after buying an additional 286,257 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 508,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,306,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $61.63 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

