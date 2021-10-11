Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.39 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Ball worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.22.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $91.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

