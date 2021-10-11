Toronto Dominion Bank Has $16.31 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,123 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Entergy worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Entergy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

