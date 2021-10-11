Toronto Dominion Bank Has $18.17 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,822 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $18,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Baxter International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX stock opened at $80.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.56. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

