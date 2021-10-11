Toronto Dominion Bank Has $19.18 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $19,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $83.41 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

