Toronto Dominion Bank Has $19.66 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $19,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $643.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.87 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.23.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,600,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

