Toronto Dominion Bank Has $20.41 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,724 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $20,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

