Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Fastenal worth $16,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST opened at $52.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.