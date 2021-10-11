Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,853 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of International Paper worth $13,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $54.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.