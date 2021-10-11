Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of VeriSign worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in VeriSign by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in VeriSign by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,277,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,193,000 after buying an additional 148,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,587,000 after purchasing an additional 193,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $617,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,665 shares of company stock worth $4,461,884. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.94 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.21.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.