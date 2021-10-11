Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,439 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL opened at $43.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.