Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $171.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $194.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.14.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

