Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 129,055 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 809.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,055 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.28% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $103.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.49. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

