Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 23,672 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,672 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Aflac worth $20,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

