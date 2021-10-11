Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 26,777 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,777 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

