Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,618 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $17,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $670.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $596.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.17. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $263.34 and a 1 year high of $679.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

