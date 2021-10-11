Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.81.

Shares of NTRS opened at $115.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.60. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.