TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 33.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TowneBank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 14.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

