TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Up 7.3%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.91. Approximately 12,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 742,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

TPIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.02 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.