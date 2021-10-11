Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.35 or 0.00005880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $1.11 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.23 or 0.00309333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

