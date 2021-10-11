Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 6,560 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 821% compared to the typical volume of 712 call options.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $34.41. 570,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.