Traders Buy High Volume of ViewRay Call Options (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 15,740 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,290% compared to the average volume of 1,132 call options.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ViewRay by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ViewRay by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ViewRay by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ViewRay by 194,315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 38,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,687. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.04.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. Analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

