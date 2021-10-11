Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,212 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,164% compared to the typical daily volume of 808 call options.

OCUL stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.25. 6,683,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,122. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $861.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 159,195 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

