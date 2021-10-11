TradeStars Trading Up 26.6% Over Last Week (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $111,661.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TradeStars has traded up 26.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00058242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00125187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,385.99 or 0.99360093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.04 or 0.06088266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

