Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.59

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 5264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

COOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Traeger alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 million. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.