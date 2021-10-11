TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,620 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of TransAlta worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAC. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $42,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after buying an additional 1,894,218 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 22.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,766,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 514,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 87.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 560,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 261,950 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 97.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 523,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 258,366 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.26.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TAC shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.