Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 5.1% Higher

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.12. 232,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,684,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Transocean alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Transocean by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,039 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 215,977 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.