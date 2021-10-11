Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Up 6.1%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s share price was up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 95,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $811.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
