TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $55.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $810.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.22.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

