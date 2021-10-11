TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Down to $55.62

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.62, but opened at $53.58. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $53.86, with a volume of 491 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $788.05 million, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

