Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of TSE:TCW traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.17. 1,807,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,558. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$788.73 million and a PE ratio of -14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$3.19.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

