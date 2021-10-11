TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,503. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.