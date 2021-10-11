Triton Wealth Management PLLC Acquires 45,831 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,831 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $780,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $273,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

