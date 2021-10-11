Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $12.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,276.12. 40,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,357.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,369.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.