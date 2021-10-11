Triton Wealth Management PLLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.90. 104,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146,002. The company has a market cap of $390.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average is $141.66. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

