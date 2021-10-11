Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.83% of Triumph Group worth $184,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

NYSE:TGI opened at $19.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.